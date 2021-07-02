-
Scott Brown shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Scott Brown hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Brown's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 third, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Brown's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Brown had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
Brown his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to even for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Brown's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
