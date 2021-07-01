-
-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Satoshi Kodaira makes birdie on No. 10 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Tom Lewis, and Jason Day; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Seamus Power and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Kodaira's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Kodaira had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kodaira got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kodaira's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Kodaira hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.
Kodaira got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Kodaira hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.
-
-