Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Ryder hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 148th at 3 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.
Ryder got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Ryder's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ryder got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 3 over for the round.
