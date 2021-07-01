-
Ryan Brehm comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Brehm finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ryan Brehm missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Ryan Brehm to even for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Brehm had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
