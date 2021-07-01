-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Armour had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Armour hit an approach shot from 127 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Armour had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 17th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
