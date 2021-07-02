-
Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox holes 18-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Russell Knox makes a 18-foot birdie putt at the par-4 10th hole.
Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his round tied for 87th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Russell Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Knox had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Knox chipped in his third shot from 97 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
