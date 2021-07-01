-
Rory Sabbatini putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, Rory Sabbatini's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sabbatini got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Sabbatini had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
