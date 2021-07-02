-
Strong putting brings Roger Sloan a 7-under 65 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Roger Sloan hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Sloan had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Sloan hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Sloan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 6 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Sloan hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 7 under for the round.
