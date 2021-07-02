-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Robert Streb in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Robert Streb's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Streb reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Streb at 2 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Streb chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Streb chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 4 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 5 under for the round.
