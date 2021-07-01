-
-
Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Robby Shelton hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 66th at 1 over; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Shelton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
-
-