Strong putting brings Rob Oppenheim an even-par round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Rob Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 second, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Oppenheim's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Oppenheim had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
