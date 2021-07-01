  • Rickie Fowler putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler hits his 143-yard approach to 4 feet, then makes the putt for birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
    Highlights

