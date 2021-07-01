-
Rickie Fowler putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler's 143-yard shot to 4 feet yields birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler hits his 143-yard approach to 4 feet, then makes the putt for birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Rickie Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rickie Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
