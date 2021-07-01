-
Richy Werenski shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Richy Werenski hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Davis Thompson, Brandon Hagy, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 4th at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Jason Day, and Hank Lebioda are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Werenski's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Werenski's 199 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Werenski had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 4 under for the round.
