Rhein Gibson shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Rhein Gibson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 110th at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Gibson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gibson to even for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Gibson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gibson to 1 over for the round.
