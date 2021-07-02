-
Rafael Campos shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rafael Campos hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 152nd at 4 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Campos's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Campos's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Campos tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Campos chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Campos had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to even for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Campos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.
Campos got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to 4 over for the round.
