-
-
Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, Cabrera Bello's 78 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.
Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
-
-