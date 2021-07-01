-
-
Phil Mickelson shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Jason Day, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Mickelson's tee shot went 242 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mickelson had a 209 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Mickelson's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
-
-