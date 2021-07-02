-
Peter Uihlein shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Uihlein hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Uihlein had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Uihlein chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Uihlein reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
