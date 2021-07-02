-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 139th at 2 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 over for the round.
Malnati tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 over for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Malnati chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
