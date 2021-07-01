-
Patton Kizzire putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 13th, Patton Kizzire's 110 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 112 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 5 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
