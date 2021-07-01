  • Patton Kizzire putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Patton Kizzire makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patton Kizzire makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.