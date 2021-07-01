In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rodgers finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Brandon Hagy is in 1st at 7 under; Davis Thompson is in 2nd at 6 under; and Matthew Wolff, Satoshi Kodaira, Seamus Power, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Patrick Rodgers's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 15 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Rodgers hit an approach shot from 252 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rodgers's 145 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.