Patrick Reed shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed chips it tight to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed lands his 52-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Patrick Reed hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Reed had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Reed's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Reed's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Reed chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
