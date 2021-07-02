  • Patrick Reed shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed lands his 52-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed chips it tight to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Patrick Reed lands his 52-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.