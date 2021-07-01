-
Pat Perez shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Pat Perez hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Perez's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Perez hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Perez had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Perez's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Perez hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 5 under for the round.
