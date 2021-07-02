-
Nick Watney shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Watney hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 139th at 2 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Watney's tee shot went 247 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 2 over for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Watney's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 over for the round.
