Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nick Taylor hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 56th at even par; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Taylor's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 141 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor got a bogey on the 489-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.
