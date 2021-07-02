-
Nelson Ledesma shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nelson Ledesma hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
At the par-5 17th, Ledesma chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ledesma had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ledesma to even for the round.
