Strong putting brings Nate Lashley an even-par round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his round tied for 69th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Nate Lashley hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.
