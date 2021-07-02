-
Mito Pereira shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Mito Pereira on his friendship with Joaquín Niemann before Rocket Mortgage
Ahead of his PGA TOUR debut at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mito Pereira talks about his friendship with fellow Chilean Joaquín Niemann, whom he will join in next month’s Olympics to represent their country.
Mito Pereira hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 106th at even par; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Pereira had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even-par for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to even for the round.
