Michael Thompson shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Thompson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 13th, Thompson's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Thompson had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
