Michael Kim shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 over; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
