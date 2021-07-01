-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 6th at 5 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Gligic's 101 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gligic hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
Gligic hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.
-
-