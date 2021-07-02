-
Michael Gellerman putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 02, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Michael Gellerman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gellerman finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Michael Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
Gellerman got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Gellerman's 71 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gellerman had a 227 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
