  • Max Homa shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hits his 107-yard wedge to 7 feet, setting up birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa's solid wedge to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

