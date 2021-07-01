-
Max Homa shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa's solid wedge to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hits his 107-yard wedge to 7 feet, setting up birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Max Homa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Homa's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
