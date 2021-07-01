-
-
Maverick McNealy shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Maverick McNealy hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, McNealy hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 3 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
-
-