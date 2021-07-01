-
Matthew Wolff shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Wolff's 239-yard approach to 8 feet and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff hits his 239-yard approach to 8 feet, then two putts for birdie on the par-5 7th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, and Jason Day; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolff had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Wolff's 175 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.
Wolff tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 5 under for the round.
