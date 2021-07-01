-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, NeSmith had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, NeSmith's tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
