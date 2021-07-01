-
Matt Jones shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Jones hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 397-yard par-4 first, Jones got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Jones's 80 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jones had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Jones's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Jones's 182 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
