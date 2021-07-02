Matt Every hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 139th at 2 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Every had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Every's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Every hit an approach shot from 144 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Every had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Every's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 2 over for the round.