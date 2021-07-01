-
Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 77th at 2 over; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power, Tom Lewis, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Hank Lebioda, J.J. Spaun, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Trainer had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Trainer's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Trainer's 119 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
