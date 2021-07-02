-
-
Martin Laird shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Martin Laird hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 53rd at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Laird's 146 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Laird chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Laird had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Laird chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
-
-