Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power is in 3rd at 6 under; and Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Jason Day are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 265 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Hubbard hit his 104 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
