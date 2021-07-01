-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Anderson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Anderson finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Anderson got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Anderson's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Anderson had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Anderson's tee shot went 251 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Anderson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Anderson to 1 over for the round.
Anderson hit his tee at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Anderson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Anderson at 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Anderson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
