Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mackenzie Hughes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 8 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Hughes had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hughes missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hughes's 182 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
