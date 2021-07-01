-
-
Luke Donald shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Luke Donald's solid wedge and birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hits his 128-yard wedge to 15 feet, then makes the putt for his birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Luke Donald hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Tom Lewis, Matthew Wolff, and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Hank Lebioda, and Jason Day are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Donald had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Donald hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to even for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Donald reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Donald at 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Donald hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Donald hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
-
-