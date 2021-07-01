  • Luke Donald shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hits his 128-yard wedge to 15 feet, then makes the putt for his birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke Donald's solid wedge and birdie at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke Donald hits his 128-yard wedge to 15 feet, then makes the putt for his birdie on the par-4 10th hole.