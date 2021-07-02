In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 21st at 4 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 236 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Glover had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

At the 397-yard par-4 first, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Glover's 83 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 3 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Glover hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.