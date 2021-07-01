-
Lanto Griffin putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 11th at 4 under; Davis Thompson and Brandon Hagy are tied for 1st at 7 under; Seamus Power and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Wolff, J.J. Spaun, Richy Werenski, and Jason Day are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lanto Griffin hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 489-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Griffin hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.
