Kyle Stanley shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-4 first, Stanley's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Stanley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Stanley at 3 under for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Stanley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
At the 489-yard par-4 12th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
