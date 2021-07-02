-
-
Kris Ventura shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2021
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kris Ventura hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 121st at 1 over; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, Roger Sloan, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Pat Perez, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun, and Seamus Power are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Ventura hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ventura to 1 under for the round.
At the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ventura's his second shot went 31 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.
-
-