Kramer Hickok shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kramer Hickok lands his 146-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Kramer Hickok hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun and Seamus Power are tied for 5th at 6 under.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Hickok hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 489-yard par-4 12th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hickok had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Hickok hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
