Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 85th at 1 under; Davis Thompson is in 1st at 9 under; Brandon Hagy and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Tway's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
